UTSA transfer forward Trey Edmonds commits to Gophers
Texas San Antonio forward Trey Edmonds has committed to the Gophers men’s basketball team.
Edmonds, a 6-foot-10, 255-pound forward, put together the best season of his three-year college career last season with the Roadrunners. Edmonds played and started 32 games for UTSA, averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. He also had 12 blocks and 13 steals.
Edmonds has recorded at least 10 blocks in all three years of his college career. Offensively last season, Edmonds shot 56% from the field but only 46% from the free-throw line.
The Gophers lost a couple of big men via the transfer portal in Pharrel Payne and Isaiah Ihnen, and Edmonds is a player that can help fill those voids. The Gophers also added Canisius transfer big man Frank Mitchell via the portal as coach Ben Johnson has been piecing together the roster.
Johnson previously had at least one good look at Edmonds when the Gophers faced the Roadrunners back on Nov. 10. The U won that game 102-76, but Edmonds was one of a few bright spots for UTSA with 12 points, two rebounds, a block and a steal in the contest.
Edmonds, a rising senior, has one year of eligibility remaining. He spent the first two years of his college career at Utah Tech, where he played in 53 games with one start, although he averaged fewer than 10 minutes per game in both his seasons there.