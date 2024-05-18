Five potential breakout players for Gophers football
The transfer portal dust has officially settled, but the Gophers have plenty of returning talent that could break out in 2024.
Le'Meke Brockington, WR
Redshirt junior wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington is one of the most intriguing
players on the entire Gophers roster. He has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he has been an electric playmaker whenever he has touched the ball. With 16 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns in his career, he broke onto the scene with a game-winning 45-yard touchdown in a road win over Wisconsin in 2022.
With WR Daniel Jackson returning as the clear No. 1 option for new QB Max Brosmer, the No. 2 role is wide open. Brockington is now fully healthy and he has the potential to be a great slot target competing with Elijah Spencer or new Georgia transfer Tyler Williams for receptions.
Greg Johnson, C
Johnson broke out last season with 397 snaps as a true freshman at the guard position. Now as a projected full-time starter in 2024, he is expected to replace Nathan Boe at center. A former four-star high school recruit he has a chance to develop into a star on Minnesota.
Za'Quan Bryan, CB
In last year's regular-season finale vs. Wisconsin, Bryan made his collegiate debut playing 13 snaps, then he played 12 snaps in Quicklane Bowl vs. Bowling Green. Hailing from Savannah, Georgia he was an intriguing high school prospect in 2023 as a former Georgia State Champion.
With Justin Walley as the only returning starter at the CB position and Bucknell transfer Ethan Robinson starting at the No. 2 slot, the No. 3 spot is wide open and Bryan has a chance to get real playing time in 2024.
Coleman Bryson, S
Bryon won the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl Defensive MVP, after recording a pick-six against Syracuse. He's played nearly 350 snaps in his collegiate career, but with Tyler Nubin off to the NFL he has a real chance to start in 2024. Darius Green will likely start at one safety position, but Bryson will likely compete alongside super-prospect freshman Koi Perich for the other starting spot.
Martin Owusu, DT
Martin Owusu has never played a snap of collegiate football, but given the Gophers' current depth at the defensive tackle position, he has a chance to make some noise in 2024. Deven Eastern, Darnell Jefferies and Logan Richter will likely rotate throughout the season, but Owusu has the talent and potential to carve out a role on this team.