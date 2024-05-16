Gophers wrestling superstar Gable Steveson visits Buffalo Bills
Wrestlers don't always play football and football players don't always turn into wrestlers, but when they do they seem to become a superstar one way or another.
Brock Lesnar went from NCAA heavyweight champion and WWE superstar to a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings. Joe Anoa'i went from football star at Georgia Tech to a tryout with the Vikings before becoming WWE superstar Roman Reigns. Mike Rallis went from Edina High School in Minnesota to star linebacker at the University of Minnesota before a tryout with the Miami Dolphins and then the WWE, where he is now known as superstar Riddick Moss.
Gable Steveson might be the next to make the wrestling-to-football transition, though he doesn't need any help becoming a superstar. Steveson is already world famous as an Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler (2021 Tokyo), three-time Big Ten heavyweight champion and two-time NCAA heavyweight national champion.
On Wednesday, Steveson posted a photo of himself wearing a Buffalo Bills shirt while at the Bills' practice facility in Orchard Park, New York. He appeared to be drenched in sweat, was wearing football cleats and captioned his photo with "Good work" and a flexed muscle emoji.
On May 8, after Steveson was released from the WWE, mixed-martial arts insider Ariel Helwani reported that "multiple NFL teams" had "reached out" to Steveson. Helwani noted that Steveson also has one year of eligibility remaining in college so if he wants to chase a third national championship he could, and he could also explore a career in MMA.
Ryan Talbot, who covers the Bills for New York Upstate, reports that the Bills expressed interested in Steveson in 2021, so his 2024 visit isn't a complete surprise.
One way or another, the 23-year-old Gophers legend has exciting options.