College Baseball Regionals Put Minnesota's 2026 Season in Perspective

Gophers baseball had a true roller coaster season in 2026. They got off to a red-hot 14-3 start in nonconference play, followed by some Big Ten struggles. Their 30 wins were their most since 2018, but they missed the Big Ten tournament for the sixth straight season. This year's NCAA Tournament has put their chaotic season into perspective.

Minnesota entered 2026 with very few expectations nationally. With a 14-3 start, many detractors questioned the strength of their nonconference schedule. Looking back, seven of those games were against NCAA Tournament teams, and the Gophers went 5-2 in those games. Kansas and St. John's have already advanced to the super regionals round, while Milwaukee has a regional championship game against Auburn tonight, despite holding a 27-32 record on the season.

THE MILWAUKEE PANTHERS ARE HEADED TO AUBURN REGIONAL FINAL 🔥🔥🔥



27-31 and 1 win away from Super Regionals. 3 wins away from Omaha. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/xMcdYNkddB — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

A lot can happen in the college baseball season. The Gophers beat St. John's 8-0 at a neutral site in their second game of the season, they split a four-game series with Kansas at U.S. Bank Stadium and they beat Milwaukee twice by a combined score of 20-6 the following week. Kansas and St. Johnson's are already in the super regionals, and Milwaukee needs one more miracle win.

As for conference play, the Big Ten sent four teams to this year's NCAA Tournament. No. 1 overall seed UCLA, Nebraska and Oregon all hosted a regional, while USC earned a two seed. The Gophers faced just UCLA and Nebraska, who have both already been eliminated from the tournament, and they both swept Minnesota in the regular season. Oregon has already advanced to the super regionals, while USC has a regional championship on Monday night against Texas A&M.

The Big Ten isn't known as a premier baseball conference, and that has been heightened this season. Some people doubted UCLA's dominant regular-season, which was clearly warranted after they became just the fifth No. 1 overall seed that failed to reach the super regionals round.

The Gophers' path back to consistent NCAA Tournament births might seem daunting, but this year's event should show that they aren't too far off. They simply have to be better in conference play, especially when you have only six games against NCAA Tournament teams in the final 41 games of the season. But college baseball is a chaotic sport.

Anyone who watched Minnesota in the regular season knows there were significant improvements compared to Year 1 under Ty McDevitt. There's currently extreme parity in college baseball, so if a few different scenarios bounce their way, Minnesota could get one step closer to its first NCAA Tournament appearence since 2018.