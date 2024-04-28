Five potential options for the Gophers to replace Elijah Hawkins
Elijah Hawkins shocked many when he entered the transfer portal last Monday. The Gophers are now tasked with replacing one of the most prolific passers in college basketball, but there are still plenty of options they could look at.
Caleb Wiliams, Macalester
Macalester (D3) College transfer Caleb Williams is a player that will be familiar to Gophers fans. In last year's November exhibition vs. the Scots at the Barn, he scored 41 points. Listed at 6-foot-2, he averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the MIAC. There is mutual interest between both Minnesota and Williams, so he might be the most realistic option to join the roster.
Ken Evans Jr., Jackson State
The 2024 SWAC Player of the Year, Ken Evans Jr. is one of the most prolific scorers left in the transfer portal. He averaged 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season. The Gophers have contacted Evans, but schools like St. John's, Syracuse and West Virginia are also interested. Listed at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he could transform Minnesota's backcourt.
Ques Glover, Kansas State
Now looking for his fourth college in six seasons, Ques Glover could be the exact guard Minnesota needs. He started his career at Florida, transfered to Samford and then sat out last season at Kansas State due to injury. Ben Johnson and his staff reached out last offseason, before he committed to the Wildcats. He averaged 14.7 points and 2.1 assists per game in 2022-23, he could fit well into the Gophers system.
Justin Hill, Georgia
Starting his college career in Longwood, Hill is another multi-time transfer looking for a new home. Last season at Georgia he averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 assists per-game starting only three games for the season. With one year of eligibility remaining, he could be the perfect bridge for the Gophers at the point guard position as incoming freshman Isaac Asuma aclimates to playing in the Big Ten. Minnesota has not officially made contact with Hill, but he's a player they could target.
Bowen Born, Northern Iowa
Bowen Born has been in the transfer portal since April 16. He is another player that Minnesota has not formally made contact with, but his fit with the Gophers could make a lot of sense. Originally from Norwalk, Iowa he averaged 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds last season for the Panthers. He is more of a score-first point guard, but he is a playmaker. His recruitment has been quiet, but as he utlizes his extra "COVID-year" of eligibility a jump to the Big Ten could make a lot of sense for both parties.