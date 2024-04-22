Gophers' Elijah Hawkins switches gears, enters NCAA transfer portal
Minnesota has lost its starting point guard and leader Elijah Hawkins to the transfer portal.
Hawkins, who has one year of eligibility remaining, had previously declared his intent to return to Minnesota after he finished tied with Purdue's Braden Smith for the second most assists per game (7.5) in the nation.
"I'm definitely coming back next year," Hawkins said after the Gophers were knocked out the NIT tournament in mid-March. "In the offseason we have to grind it out –– and we'll have more experience next year."
Hawkins entering the transfer portal means Minnesota has a gaping hole at point guard. It also means Minnesota could be without three of its 2023-24 starts as Pharrel Payne is also in the portal and Cam Christie, an All-Big Ten Freshman Team selection, has entered his name in the NBA Draft.
If Christie doesn't return to school for his sophomore season, then the Gophers will need to utilize the transfer portal to find replacements to accompany Dawson Garcia, Mike Mitchell Jr. and Frank Mitchell (transfer from Canisius) in the starting lineup. Kadyn Betts and Parker Fox are returning and incoming freshman Isaac Asuma (Cherry, Minn.) and Grayson Grove (Alexandria, Minn.) could contribute right away.