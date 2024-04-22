Gophers' Elijah Hawkins switches gears, enters NCAA transfer portal

BREAKING: #Gophers PG Elijah Hawkins (@eslimee_) is expected to enter the Transfer Portal, per @TiptonEdits



Averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 assists (2nd-in CBB) per game last season. This comes as a big surprise to the program and is likely driven HEAVILY by NIL.… pic.twitter.com/7qzRw3Sgz1