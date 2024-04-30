Gophers among 14 college competing for Monticello's Luke Emmerich
P.J. Fleck has offered QB/DB Luke Emmerich, continuing his efforts to lock up top in-state talent.
Emmerich a three star prospect and ranked as the No. 7 player in the 2025 Minnesota class, according to 247Sports. If he commits to the Gophers he would be the third top-seven Minnesota player from the 2025 class to commit to the U, joining No. 1 Emmanuel Karmo and No. 6 Cameron Begalle.
The 6-foot-2 senior is projected to be a DB at the collegiate level.
Emmerich has the size and speed to compete at the next level, as witnessed by his 10.69s 100m dash earlier this spring.
But competition for his commitment is fierce, with the Gophers among 14 teams seeking his signature, with other teams making offers including USC, Wisconsin, Washington, Cal and Utah, to name a few. He has already taken unofficial visits to Iowa Stat, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, according to Gophers insider Tony Liebert.
"I am still open to all who are interested and am receiving new calls daily from coaches all over the nation," Emmerich told 247Sports.