Rankings Gophers football's 2024 opponents from hardest to easiest
We're officially 100 days away from the Gophers' season-opening Week 1 matchup vs. North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium. There is no time better than the present to look at their toughest games on the 2024 schedule.
1. Sept. 28 @ Michigan
The defending National Champions have a lot of questions heading into 2024. Michigan will have a new head coach, promoting Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh, and a new quarterback, replacing J.J. McCarthy with talented sophomore Alex Orji.
I am lower on the Wolverines than most, but a presumed Top-10 preseason team on the road is a tough task for anyone to conquer.
2. Nov. 23 vs. Penn State
This is Penn State's best chance to win the Big Ten since 2016. Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon all have transfer QBs and the Nittany Lions have the best-returning signal caller in the conference, Drew Allar. With dynamic running back duo Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen back in Happy Valley, they will have a dynamic offense.
Hosting James Franklin's team a week before rivalry week will be a classic lookahead spot, and the Gophers will need their best football to pull of the upset.
3. Nov. 30 @ Wisconsin,
With a new transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke, from Miami (FL) and a disappointing offense in 2023, Wisconsin has just as many questions as the Gophers. It's a big year for Luke Fickell and his staff, but they will give Minnesota all they can handle in Camp Randall.
4. Oct. 5 vs. USC
Lincoln Riley's defense has been rightfully criticized throughout his coaching career. But I am a fan of what he did in the offseason, adding D'Anthony Lynn as defensive coordinator, Eric Henderson as the defensive line coach and former NDSU head coach Matt Entz as the linebackers coach. Young QB Miller Moss will lead another high-powered offense, making for an intriguing matchup in Dinkytown.
5. Sep. 21 vs. Iowa
Iowa also made some moves in the offseason, finally replacing long-time offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz with Tim Lester. With former Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara expected to be fully healthy, their offense should still look like a lot of the same. The fact that this game is at home, plays into the Gophers' favor.
6. Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina
A rematch of last season's 31-13 loss in Chapel Hill, Minnesota will open its season at home vs. the Tar Heels. UNC will be led by star RB Omarion Hampton, who is one of the best-returning backs in the country. Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson will look to replace Drake Maye under center, but the Gophers have opened as early favorites for this matchup.
7. @ Illinois, Nov. 2
The Gophers have still never beaten a Brett Beilema-led football team. Between his time at Wisconsin and Illinois, he is undefeated vs. Minnesota. The Fighting Illini will have the same Big Ten West style lead by QB Luke Altmeyer, this one will be a dogfight.
8. No. 9 @ Rutgers
There is no lack of storylines for this matchup. Former Gophers QB Athan Kaliakmanis will start this season for Rutgers, coached by former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. Minnesota is 3-0 all-time vs. the Scarlett Knights, but this might be Greg Schiano's best team since returning to Piscattaway in 2020.
9. Oct. 26 vs. Maryland
Given the strength of their schedule, this is a game the Gophers need to win. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has had only three winning seasons since taking over in 2019. They will likely be led by NC State transfer QB MJ Morris, but this is likely the worst Terrapins team since 2019.
10. Oct. 12 @ UCLA
Former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly shockingly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State and there were rumors about P.J. Fleck making the move to Westwood. The Bruins flat-out have one of the worst rosters in the Big Ten, but this is no game they should overlook. Playing in the Rose Bowl will likely bring out a lot of emotions, so Fleck will need to have his team ready.
11. Sep. 13 vs. Nevada
Nevada moved on from head coach Ken Wilson after back-to-back 2-10 seasons. They hired Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate as his replacement. The Gophers will face a familiar face at QB either Brendon Lewis (Colorado) or Chubba Purdy (Nebraska). The gap between major conferences and the Group of 5 has never been bigger, so this is a game Minnesota will be heavily favored to win.
12. Sep. 7 vs. Rhode Island
Last season Max Brosmer threw for 456 yards and two touchdowns vs. Rhode Island, but New Hampshire lost an OT thriller 34-28. This is a game that I would expect him to be motivated for in Week 2 over the Gophers' season.