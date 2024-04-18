All Gophers

Report: Gophers putting in 'a lot of work' to add Jaxon Howard

Howard was the No. 1 prep player in Minnesota in 2023

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Jan 1, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) runs with the ball chased by LSU Tigers linebacker Jaxon Howard (11) in the fourth quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
/ © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Gophers are working hard to bring in former LSU edge rusher Jaxon Howard in the transfer portal.

Howard entered the portal after just one year at LSU, where he played in five games, mainly on special teams. The 6-foot-4 defensive end was the top prep star in Minnesota in 2023.

KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson reported Thursday that the Gophers are working to bring Howard back home.

"I mentioned on Tuesday the Gophers were pushing hard," Wolfson said on Thursday's Mackey & Judd show. "As of Tuesday night the Gophers officially offered Jaxon Howard. I promise you, behind the scenes there is a lot of work going on to try to secure the services of Willie Howard's son."

Howard is the son of former Vikings pass rusher Willie Howard, who wound up coaching Jaxon at Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

