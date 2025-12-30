Former Gophers DB’s son could be a natural transfer portal WR fit for Minnesota

Wide receiver is arguably the biggest position of need for Minnesota in the transfer portal this offseason. Boston College transfer Reed Harris, who is the son of former Gophers defensive back Andre Harris, could be the perfect player to pursue this winter.

Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder posted 39 catches, 673 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns for BC this year. pic.twitter.com/hfBZYB64v9 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 29, 2025

Standing at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Harris played quarterback at Great Falls High School in Montana. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 and the state's No. 1 player. He received preliminary interest from the Gophers, but never received an offer. His notable top offers came from Iowa State, San Diego State and Utah State, before ultimately signing with Boston College.

After redshirting in 2023, he broke onto the scene in 2024 with 17 catches for 486 yards and four touchdowns. He continued to improve with 39 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns last season as a redshirt sophomore. He'll now be one of the top receiver options in the transfer portal this offseason with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Gophers are in desperate need of a true big-body, X wide receiver, and Harris's father, Andre Harris, could be the perfect connection. Andre Harris played at Minnesota in the early 1980s before getting selected in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jalen Smith showed plenty of reason to be excited about Minnesota's wide receiver room next season with six catches for 64 yards and two highlight touchdowns in the Rate Bowl against New Mexico. With the departure of Malachi Coleman, Le'Meke Brockington, Logan Loya and Kenric Lanier II, Minnesota badly needs depth at the position, and Harris could be the perfect player to line up alongside Smith and Javon Tracy.

A wide receiver trio of Smith, Harris and Tracy could be the ideal upgrade for the position group at Minnesota as Drake Lindsey heads into his second season as QB1. Harris will be highly pursued as a legit four-star prospect in this year's transfer portal, so any suitor will need to come up with competitive compensation. The connection of his father playing at the U of M is too much to ignore, and it makes him a realistic target.

The transfer portal for all Division-I football recrutis officially opens on Jan. 2, and it will be open for two weeks until Jan. 16.

