Small-town star Roman Voss picks up Gophers offer
Jackson, Minnesota 2026 ATH Roman Voss received a scholarship offer from the Gophers yesterday, his first from a Division One program.
Voss, listed at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds is wrapping up his sophomore year at Jackson County Central (JCC) High School. He is one of only 350 total students at the school, but he is the only one with a scholarship offer to play football at the University of Minnesota.
Jackson, Minnesota is a small town with a population just under 4,000 people, near the Iowa border, Sioux Falls, South Dakota is probably the closest "big" city.
Last season, Voss was the starting quarterback for the Huskies as a sophomore. He dealt with injuries early in the year, but led his team to a 12-1 record and a Class AA State Semifinal appearence, ultimately falling short to Barnesville 38-23 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Roman, is a multi-sport athlete, also starring in basketball and he already has 1,000 career varsity points before beginning his junior season.
Roman is the younger brother of Rudy Voss, who starred at JCC as a QB himself before going on to play football at South Dakota State University.
While QB is his main position for the Huskies, Roman is likely getting recruited to Minnesota as a defensive back. He played a lot of safety last season and given his size that would be translatable to the next level. He has received recruiting interest from Wisconsin, Northwestern and Michigan State, but the hometown Gophers are the first school to offer him a scholarship.
The No. 1 player in Minnesota, OL Andrew Trout is the Gophers' only other current 2026 commitment, but Voss could add to a great in-state one-two punch.