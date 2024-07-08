Former Gophers wrestler Bobby Steveson out at WWE
Former Gophers wrestler Bobby Steveson announced on social media Monday he's no longer under contract with WWE, an organization he's performed for since 2021.
Steveson, known also by his ring name Damon Kemp, originally signed with WWE in 2021 as a new recruit in the WWE Performance Center. Steveson, the brother of former U wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, wrestled under the NXT brand as a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew.
Gable Steveson also signed with WWE after his standout career with the Gophers, but he was released by the organization back in May and is now trying his luck in the NFL, signing with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive lineman. He was recently on the U campus training with Gophers coaches.
Both Steveson brothers struggled to catch on in WWE, competing primarily on the developmental NXT brand, though Gable did make appearances in heavily televised events such as SummerSlam. Bobby was competing on the NXT brand as recently as June 25.
Bobby Steveson had an impressive wrestling career with the Gophers, qualifying for NCAAs in 2017 and he was a two-time letterwinner in 2017 and 2018. Throughout his career with the Gophers, Steveson compiled a 40-39 record that included three pins and four technical falls.
Prior to joining the Minnesota program, Steveson was a three-time state champion, winning one title in Indiana and winning two state titles at Apple Valley High School.
While at least for the time being you won't be able to catch the Stevesons on the WWE circuit, you can catch former Gophers cheerleader Kennedy Cummins, known in WWE as Carlee Bright, on the NXT brand — and the brand even recently released a promotional video of Bright in NXT.