Gable Steveson is fully committed to MMA career: 'My goal is to be UFC champion'
Legendary Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson made his long-awaited professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut on Friday night with an emphatic TKO stoppage victory in 98 seconds in front of a local crowd at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.
Steveson appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, and he revealed a lot about his MMA future. He trained with former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones for this fight, and he was joined by some of Jones' legendary MMA coaches, Brandon Gibson and Greg Johnson. He said that he plans to continue working with them in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as he continues his career in the sport.
"I would like to get back out there and keep showing the world what I am made of. As you saw, the big takedown to the ground and pound, but, man, there's so much more, and I am excited for people to see," Steveson responded when asked if he plans to fight under the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) banner again.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Steveson's wrestling base as a two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist immediately makes him one of the most fascinating prospects in MMA, but it's a very different sport. Friday night was his first time ever competing in a sanctioned MMA fight, and he passed his first test with flying colors.
"It's a lot different than wrestling. Wrestling, you prepare for one seven-minute match, and in MMA, you can prepare for 15 minutes straight of just going out there and brawling with somebody, and someone is going to fall, and that day it thankfully wasn't me," Steveson continued. "It's different. It's a different rush, it's a different thing, and it's amazing to be a part of something new, and enjoy it, and go out there and be free."
Historically, fighters with wrestling backgrounds like Steveson have quickly made the jump to bigger MMA promotions like the UFC, but it sounds like the Apple Valley native is in no rush. Former Minnesota wrestler Brock Lesnar had only one professional MMA fight before fighting in the UFC, but the sport is much different now than it was in 2007.
"I would like to take this slow. I would like to go where I need to go," Steveson said. "I am 1-0, I am focused on being 2-0. Nothing else."
Steveson said that he wants to get one more fight in before the end of the year. At 25 years old, he's in his athletic prime, and it sounds like he is fully committed to MMA.