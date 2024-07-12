Gophers baseball to compete with national powers in 2025 tournament
Year 1 of Minnesota Gophers baseball under new skipper Ty McDevitt will feature an in-season tournament against some of the elite college baseball powers next February.
The Gophers announced Friday that Minnesota will play in the Round Rock Classic Feb. 21-23, 2025, in Rock Rock, Texas. Minnesota will be joined in the four-team invitational by Oklahoma, Oregon State and Virginia.
Oklahoma went 40-21 this season and reached the NCAA tournament before losing to UConn in the regional final. Oregon State went 45-16 this season, including a 6-1 win over the Gophers in February, before bowing out to Kentucky in the NCAA Super Regionals, falling just shy of a trip to the College World Series. Virginia went 46-17 and reached the College World Series, where they lost to North Carolina and Florida State.
The tournament will feature two games per day all three days, with every game available to stream on D1Baseball.com.
The Gophers went 25-23 and finished ninth in the Big Ten in 2024.