What Stood Out from Deven Eastern’s NFL Combine?

Shakopee, Minnesota native Deven Eastern is the Gophers' lone representative at this week's NFL Combine. Kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers are the first players to arrive, which means they will be the first to leave from Indianapolis on Friday. Here's what you need to know about Eastern's week.

Notable quotes

Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern had a lot of praise for former teammate now Texans left tackle Aireontae Ersery.



Eastern said he shows relentlessness that other linemen have trouble showing.



Informal meeting with the Houston Texans.

After team interviews on Monday and Tuesday, Eastern spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon. He notably gave praise to his former teammate Aireontae Ersery, who's now with the Houston Texans, along with former defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III, who's now at Michigan State.

"He's a great coach, one of the best coaches I've ever had. [He has] a lot of energy and a lot of knowledge. He's a young coach, but he brings a lot to the table," he said about DeLattiboudere.

Measurments

Measurements are always important in the NFL Draft process, and Eastern measured in at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

Testing numbers

The 40-yard dash has become the main event of the NFL Combine. Eastern did not test in that event in Indianapolis, and he will presumably be doing so at the Gophers Pro Day next month. He did record a 9'4" broad jump and a 27.5" vertical. Those were the only two events he decided to participate in before the bench press on Friday.

Latest draft projections

After a standout Gophers career, Eastern is projected to be selected on Day 3 of this year's NFL Draft, or possibly go undrafted. He's the 238th-ranked prospect on the latest big board from Pro Football Focus (PFF), which means he could sneak into the seventh round. The consensus big board on NFL Mock Draft Database is a little higher on Eastern at No. 209 overall. Ultimately, he did not do anything to hurt his draft stock this week in Indianapolis, which is often half the battle.