2025 Gophers basketball signee Parker Jefferson reopening recruitment
2025 Gophers basketball signee Parker Jefferson is reopening his college recruitment after requesting release from his National Letter of Intent, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.
Jefferson confirmed the news on Saturday with a message to Gophers fans.
"Thank you gopher nation for the unlimited love!! This is what I feel is best for me and my family," he posted on X/Twitter.
Jefferson, a three-star recruit from California, committed to the Gophers last November. That was when Ben Johnson was still the program's head coach. Now, with Niko Medved taking over after Johnson's firing, Jefferson appears to be looking elsewhere as he prepares to begin his college basketball career later this year. He also had offers from USC and Iowa before initially picking Minnesota.
Fellow 2025 signee and California prep star Jacob Ross also requested his release on Friday. That leaves just Kai Shinholster (Philadelphia, PA) as the lone remaining signee in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class.
Jefferson is a versatile 6'10" big man from Inglewood who ranks as a top-200 player in the country. He would've potentially had a major role for the Gophers right away, with Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox both out of eligibility. But the coaching change has impacted his plans.
Medved has plenty of work to do to build his first roster in Minneapolis. Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove are two members of the program who are sticking around, but Brennan Rigsby (Radford) and Frank Mitchell (St. Bonaventure) are transferring out. It'll be very interesting to see what Shinholster decides and who Medved can land in the portal. Will any of his players at Colorado State follow him to Minnesota?
It's going to be a busy offseason for Medved and his staff.