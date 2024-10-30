5 things that stood out in the Gophers men's basketball exhibition games
Minnesota began its season with a pair of exhibition games against local Division III programs Hamline and Bemidji State. The Gophers had no trouble in either game, winning by an average of 23.5 points, but what did we learn ahead of their regular-season opener next week?
Brennan Rigsby looks like a portal steal
The Gophers had a busy offseason, adding seven scholarship players from the transfer portal, four of whom have very similar skill sets. Brennan Rigsby, Lu'Cye Patterson, Tyler Cochran and Caleb Williams are all between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2 and play a similar combo guard position.
Cochran is out due to foot surgery and Patterson missed the team's first game due to injury, but Rigsby was by far the most impressive out of the quartet. He started both games and averaged a team-high 16.5 points per game. He came to Minnesota from Oregon in the offseason and it looks like he will have a big role on this team this season.
Mike Mitchell Jr. has All-Conference potential
Returning guard Mike Mitchell Jr. came out on fire against Hamline, making his first three shots from beyond the arc. He scored nine points in less than three minutes. Against Bemidji State, he scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, while adding eight assists and only two turnovers. He looks like he could flirt with being an all-conference player this season.
Parker Fox looks improved
Veteran forward Parker Fox was one of four scholarship players to return to the Gophers. He looked like a veteran should in the team's two exhibitions. In 14.5 minutes per game, he averaged 11.5 points and was perfect from the field, making all 10 of his field-goal attempts. He looks like a potentially elite sixth man off the bench.
Health issues... again?
Canisius transfer big man Frank Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury in the game against Hamline and based on Ben Johnson's reaction, he could be out for an extended period of time. New Mexico State transfer guard Femi Odukale missed both exhibitions due to a hip bruise, but Johnson said that his status is day-to-day. This is all on top of Toledo transfer Tyler Cochran being out until Dec. due to a foot injury.
Isaac Asuma will have a role on this team
Based on the plethora of veteran guards that Minnesota added from the portal, there was some question about whether or not star freshman guard Isaac Asuma would play much this season. He was one of the first players off the bench in both exhibitions. It looks like the coaching staff trusts him and he has the potential to get better in every single game he plays.
He played 30 minutes per game and averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2 rebounds on 44.4/40/75 shooting splits in the exhibition contests. The biggest question will be how much his role can grow throughout the regular season.