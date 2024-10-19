Huge second half leads Gophers hoops past Bemidji State in season-opening exhibition
Things started a little shaky, but Minnesota was able to pull away from Bemidji State in its season-opening exhibition and pick up a 90-65 win.
Without two potential starters — Lu'Cye Patterson and Femi Odukale, due to injury — they started Mike Mitchell Jr., Brennan Rigsby, Kadyn Betts, Dawson Garcia and Frank Mitchell against the Beavers.
Early in the game, Minnesota showcased supreme athleticism. Betts, Rigsby and Frank Mitchell all had highlight dunks, but Bemidji State came to play.
The Beavers lead the Gophers 19-12 in total rebounds in the first half. Mitchell Jr. led Minnesota with 10 points and four assists as the team's lead guard and they led 41-40 at the half.
The Gophers' veteran returning trio of Garcia, Mitchell Jr. and Parker Fox came out of the locker room with some urgency. The talent gap was stark and after starting the second half on a 33-14 run, they took a 20-point lead.
They closed the half strong and proved the first half was uncharacteristic, taking down the Beavers 90-65. Mitchell Jr. led all scorers with 19 points and 8 assists, while Garcia added 15, Rigsby had 17 and Fox had 14. True freshman Isaac Asuma also notably had eight assists.
Minnesota will have one more exhibition later this month on Tuesday, Oct. 29 against Hamline before tipping off the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against Oral Roberts at the Barn.