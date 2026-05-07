Who's the 5th Starter? The 3 Biggest Lineup Questions for Minnesota This Offseason

The Gophers' 2026-27 roster is nearly complete, with 14 players set to be on next year's team. Niko Medved and his staff were busy with five transfer portal additions, and they will also add three incoming freshmen. Let's break down the three biggest lineup questions Minnesota faces this offseason.

Who's the 5th starter?

Kyan Evans, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson all appear to be shoo-ins to start for Minnesota next season, but the fifth starter remains a question. With Evans and Asuma as the presumed backcourt, it will likely be a wing or a big man.

The top options likely include Michigan guard/forward Winters Grady, Michigan big man Malick Kordel, returning big man Grayson Groves or a potential wildcard. I would lean towards Kordel starting in the middle, and Grady finishing most games while Minnesota goes to a smaller lineup with Crocker-Johnson at the five. I am confident today saying that it will be Grady, Kordel or Grove, but crazier things have happened.

Will any freshmen contribute?

The Gophers have 10 players with college experience on next year's roster, and they will be adding three incoming freshmen. Local Wayzata High School standout wing Nolen Anderson, California high school big man Chadrack Mpoyi and East Ridge High School point guard Cedric Tomes all bring unique skillsets to the table.

You could make a real argument for and against all three players finding a way onto the floor as true freshmen. Anderson probably has the most translatable skills as a 6-foot-6 knockdown shooter, Mpoyi might already have Big Ten physicality at 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, and Tomes could be the only true backup point guard on the roster.

What's the wing pecking order?

Once Minnesota figures out who the fifth starter is, they will have a lot of similar skillsets they can bring off the bench. Grady, Nolan Groves, Malachi Palmer, Kai Shinholster and Anderson are all between 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6, and they bring a traditional 3&D skillset to the table.

Injuries forced the Gophers to have a short bench last season, and they have the potential to be a deep team in 2026-27. I favor Grady a notch above the other four players, but I wouldn't be entirely surprised to see any order of playing time. Two players will probably have a hard time cracking the rotation, while the three others are probably the top bench options on the roster. Ultimately, Niko Medved and his coaching staff will be busy trying to figure out where the pieces fit into the puzzle.