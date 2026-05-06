Nonconference Scheduling Tops 3 Big Questions Left for Minnesota This Offseason

The Gophers have been busy this offseason, adding five players from the transfer portal. Their 2026-27 roster is almost complete, but their offseason work is far from over. Nonconference scheduling should be a major key heading into year two under Niko Medved. Here are three questions I still have this offseason.

1. Will they play St. Thomas?

There were rumors about Minnesota potentially facing St. Thomas in an exhibition game last season, but conflicts about the opening of the brand-new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena ended those plans. Medved appears willing to schedule the only other Division I team in the state, but there will be a lot that goes into it.

St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer instructs his team against Arizona State during the first half at Desert Financial Arena on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where will the game be played? Will it be an annual series? Will it be a home-and-home? Minnesota and St. Thomas have the potential to be crosstown rivals going forward, but it will be interesting to see how both schools approach it. The Tommies obviously have everything to gain as a Summit League team playing a Big Ten school. Minnesota has the opportunity to use its leverage to say they'll only play at Williams Arena.

From an outsider's perspective, a neutral-site game at the Target Center annually would be huge for the entire state of Minnesota. The game would have ginormous buzz, and it's simply time to get it done. There's no excuse.

2. Who fills the final roster spot?

Minnesota currently has 14 players on its 2026-27 roster, which means there is one available spot remaining. Max Lorenson is currently the only preferred walk-on who's on the roster, and I expect the Gophers to add another. RJ Spencer joined the team late as a former student manager last season, and Maximus Gizzi was an NAIA transfer. Based on their current outlook, I expect a similar addition to the 2026-27 roster.

3. What will the nonconference schedule look like?

The Gophers' NCAA Tournament drought has coincided with some of the worst nonconference scheduling at the Power Conference level. Their non-quad 4 games out of conference play last season included games at Missouri, along with San Francisco, Santa Clara and Stanford, all at a neutral site.

There haven't been many rumblings about potential opponents, which can sometimes be a good thing. Their home schedule in nonconference last season was downright abysmal, and a few big games early in the season could be exactly what this program needs to generate some buzz for what could be a fun 2026-27.