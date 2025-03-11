Big Ten men's basketball tournament predictions from Gophers On SI
Minnesota will open the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday afternoon against Northwestern. It will be the first of five days of basketball at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's event is the first of 18-team era Big Ten and only 15 of the team's qualified for the event. Let's try and predict how the craziness will shake out.
Full Tournament Predictions:
First Round: Wednesday, March 12
- Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
- Game 2: No. 10 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Iowa, 5 p.m., Peacock
- Game 3: No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 14 USC, 7:30 p.m., Peacock
Predictons:
After Minnesota rematches Northwestern to begin the tournament, Ohio State will be fighting for its NCAA Tournament life against 15-seeded Iowa. Lastly, Rutgers will see if it has a magical March run with talented freshman duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
- Northwestern 72, Minnesota 64
- Ohio State 77, Iowa 60
- Rutgers 72, USC 70
Second Round: Thursday, March 13
- Game 4: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 Indiana, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Ohio State, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network
- Game 7: No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 Rutgers, 25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network
Predictions:
Dana Altman will prove why he's one of the best postseason coaches in the sport during Oregon's first Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana. Wisconsin will show why it's a level above Northwestern, Ohio State will pick up a massive win against Illinois for its NCAA Tournament hopes and then Purdue will wrap up the night, ending a disappointing Rutgers season.
- Oregon 71, Indiana 64
- Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 70
- Ohio State 80, Illinois 77
- Purdue 73, Rutgers 63
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 14
- Game 8: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Oregon, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 10 Ohio State, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
- Game 11: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Purdue, 25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network
Predictions:
Friday looks to provide some really intriguing matchups. Oregon will show the depth of the conference with an upset win over top-seeded Michigan State. Wisconsin will keep its run going against UCLA and Ohio State split the regular-season series against Maryland, but I think its third game in three days will catch up. To round out the night, Braden Smith produces a big-time performance to carry Purdue to the semifinals.
- Oregon 75, Michigan State 74
- Wisconsin 77, UCLA 70
- Maryland 74, Ohio State 70
- Purdue 84, Michigan 82
Semifinals: Saturday, March 15
- Game 12: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 12 p.m., CBS
- Game 13: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 6 Purdue, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS
Predictions:
The first year of the 18-team Big Ten could lead to a crazy conference tournament. Oregon's magical run will end against an underrated Wisconsin team, and Smith will continue to prove why he's one of the best guards in the country with another huge performance to knock off Maryland.
- Wisconsin 84, Oregon 80
- Purdue 85, Maryland 77
Championship: Sunday, March 16
- Game 14: No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 6 Purdue, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Predictions:
In a rematch of an all-time semifinal game last season between Wisconsin and Purdue, I think the Boilermakers will get their revenge in this year's championship game. Smith had as good of an argument as any to win Big Ten Player of the Year this season, and he leads Purdue to its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2023 this week in Indianapolis.
