Big Ten women's basketball tournament predictions from Gophers On SI
The regular season is done, and the Gophers will now be fighting for their NCAA Tournament life in every game they play from here on. They will begin their Big Ten Tournament run on Wednesday afternoon as the 13th-seed against 12th-seed Washington, but what are their chances of making a deep run?
Full Tournament Predictions:
First Round: Wednesday, March 5
- Game 1: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 13 Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
- Game 2: No. 15 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Nebraska, 25 minutes after Game 1, Peacock
- Game 3: No. 14 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa, 25 minutes after Game 2, Peacock
Predictons:
Nebraska and Iowa will be heavily favored to advance to Thursday, while Minnesota and Washington will likely be the most closely contested game. I think the Gophers will get revenge forfor their loss last week and take down the Huskies.
- Minnesota 81, Washington 78
- Nebraska 90, Rutgers 68
- Iowa 88, Wisconsin 71
Second Round: Thursday, March 6
- Game 4: No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 5: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 4, Big Ten Network
- Game 6: No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 7 Illinois, 25 minutes after Game 5, Big Ten Network
- Game 7: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan State, 25 minutes after Game 6, Big Ten Network
Predictons:
The Big Ten has been the best conference in women's college basketball all season, with 13 teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament field. I think we'll see the depth on Friday with a trio of upsets. Oregon takes down Indiana, Minnesota upsets Michigan, Nebraska sneaks by Illinois and Iowa knocks off Michigan State.
- Oregon 71, Indiana 65
- Minnesota 74, Michigan 72
- Nebraska 65, Illinois 64
- Iowa 70, Michigan State 60
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 7
- Game 8: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Southern Cal, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 9: No. 13 Minnesota vs. No. 4 Maryland, 25 minutes after Game 8, Big Ten Network
- Game 10: No. 10 Nebraska vs. No. 2 UCLA, 25 minutes after Game 9, Big Ten Network
- Game 11: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 3 Ohio State, 25 minutes after Game 10, Big Ten Network
Predictions:
The Final Four contenders will hit the court on Friday. Southern Cal, Maryland and UCLA will take care of business, but I think Lucy Olsen and Iowa will continue a Cinderella run to the semifinals.
- Southern Cal 81, Oregon 74
- Maryland 79, Minnesota 72
- UCLA 80, Nebraska 62
- Iowa 77, Ohio State 76
Semifinals: Saturday, March 8
- Game 12: No. 1 Southern Cal vs. No. 4 Maryland, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
- Game 13: No. 11 Iowa vs. No. 2 UCLA, 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Predictions:
- Southern Cal 80, Maryland 62
- UCLA 84, Iowa 66
Southern Cal and UCLA have arguably been the top two teams in the entire country this season. I think Iowa's deep run ends in the semifinals, setting up a trilogy between the Trojans and Bruins.
Championship: Sunday, March 9
- Game 14: No. 1 Southern Cal vs. No. 2 UCLA, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Prediction:
- Southern Cal 83, UCLA 80
USC star guard Juju Watkins was heralded as the next superstar in women's college basketball, and I think she will take home a Big Ten Championship in the Trojans' first season in the conference.
