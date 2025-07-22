Gophers portal profile: Will Langston Reynolds start or come off the bench?
Northern Colorado's Langston Reynolds was one of the most improved players in college basketball last season. He will look to keep his development going in his final college season with the Gophers, but what will his role look like in 2025-26?
- 2024-25 stats: 16.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.4 APG
- Previous school: Northern Colorado (Big Sky)
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Not to sound like a broken record, but Minnesota backcourt situation is one of the biggest storylines heading into 2025-26 and Reynolds is a big reason why. Chansey Willis Jr. and Isaac Asuma both are more natural points guard, and Reynolds is a traditional two, so which two will start?
Hailing from Denver, Reynolds began his high school career at Denver East before ending at Colorado Prep, and was an relatively under-recruited high school prospect. He chose Northern Colorado over offers from San Diego State, Tulsa, Montana, Northern Arizona and UTEP.
He played in 25 games as a true freshman for the Bears, but he averaged only 10.5 minutes, 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per game. His role grew to 18.5 minutes as a sophomore, and so did his production, to 6.2 points per game.
Reynolds saw a dramatic jump in production last season as a junior. His scoring ballooned to 16.0 points per game, as he started all 34 of the games he played in. He added 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and he was incredibly efficient. His 61.9% effective field goal percentage ranked first in the Big Sky Conference and 15th in the entire NCAA. He was named Big Sky player of the week three different times.
Historical Gophers comparison: Dupree McBrayer
As a 6-foot-4, lefty combo-guard, the comparision of McBrayer for Reynolds was too much to ignore. The biggest difference between the two players is McBrayer averaged 3.2 three-point attempts per game in his career, and Reynolds has averaged only 0.8 per game.
The biggest thing preventing Reynolds from being a starting lineup mainstay next season will be his shooting. He shot a career-high 40.9% from the arc last season, but that was on 1.3 attempts per game. He's also a career 60.9% free throw shooter and that's on 2.5 attempts per game.
Reynolds is a great rebounder for his size, and he's an above average perimeter defender, but his role might be best as Minnesota sixth man. Would it shock me if he started some games in 2025-26? No, not at all. He continues to improve every year he players basketball and that could continue this upcoming season.
McBrayer was nearly a four-year starter for Minnesota, but he was never a high usage player. He averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his senior season. There's a lot that could happen beteween now and the season opener on Nov. 3, but Reynolds could wind up competing for the top reserve guard role alongside B.J. Omot.