Can Gophers Bring 2025 Miss Basketball Jordan Ode Back Home?

The 2025 Minnesota Miss Basketball winner, Jordan Ode, announced Friday that she's entering the transfer portal after her freshman season at Michigan State University. Will she be a Golden Gopher next season?

"This past year at Michigan State has meant so much—I came in as a freshman, and through every practice, game, and moment in between, I've grown not only as a player but as a person," Ode said in a statement. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining to continue growing both on and off the court."

Some chapters are meant to shape you, not keep you. Excited for the next step in my journey. Proverbs 3:5#NewBeginnings #TransferPortal



Contact: Emilyjo.roberts@The.Team pic.twitter.com/jyAgtWRrjv — Jordan Ode (@ode_jordan) March 27, 2026

Ode committed to Michigan State in October 2023, well before she ended her prep career at Maple Grove High School as the No. 33 recruit in the national class of 2025 (per ESPN's rankings). Before deciding, she had received offers from a long list of power conference programs, including:

Illinois (Big Ten)

Iowa State (Big 12)

Utah (Big 12)

Penn State (Big Ten)

Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Creighton

Tennessee (SEC)

Kansas (Big 12)

Minnesota (Big Ten)

One potential draw to the University of Minnesota is her former high school teammate, Kennedy Klick, who is currently a sophomore on the team. At the same time, perhaps Maryland has a draw with Ode's former AAU basketball teammate Addie Mack, who plays for the Terrapins after graduating from Minnehaha Academy.

Ode was the No. 1 recruit in Minnesota in 2025, with Mack right behind her at No. 2. Both were top-100 recruits nationally, according to 247Sports.

Ode did not play for the Spartans; instead redshirting her freshman season. Ode, at Minnesota, could arguably step in as the starting point guard next season. There will be a vacancy since Amaya Battle, the current starting point guard, is set to graduate.

At Michigan State, Ode redshirted while four guards played big minutes this season, including Kennedy Blair and Rashunda Jones, who are both returning to the Spartans in 2026-27. Blair being unseated as the starting point guard would've been a long shot after she averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season. Jones finished third on the team in scoring (11.7 per game) and second in assists (3.2 per game).

The Gophers, if they were to land a player like Ode in the portal, could be very dangerous again next season. They'll have to find replacements for Battle and starting center Sophie Hart, but Mara Braun, Grace Grocholski, and Tori McKinney are all eligible to return next season.