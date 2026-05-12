The Encouraging and Daunting Facts of the Gophers’ 2026-27 Big Ten Schedule

The 2026-27 Minnesota men's basketball schedule is taking shape, and the Big Ten has revealed which conference foes the Gophers will play at home and on the road.

Of the 17 ther teams in the league, Minnesota will face three of them at home and on the road: Michigan, Northwestern, and Wisconsin.

Last season, the three conference teams Minnesota played at home and on the road against were Indiana, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, so the only change this season is Michigan replacing the Hoosiers.

Minnesota will play these teams at home: Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington.

Instant reaction: Illinois and Indiana appear to be the toughest Big Ten teams on this list, while Purdue is losing a ton of experience and the others aren't currently projected to be among the best in the Big Ten.

Minnesota will play these teams on the road: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.

Instant reaction: Iowa is going to be big after adding 7-foot-3 St. Mary's transfer Andrew McKeever, but they might take a step back after this year's run to the Elite Eight. Nebraska won't be as good, and Michigan State has questions in the frontcourt. USC brings three of its top-four scorers back and has three top-25 recruits coming in, including 5-star Christian Collins. UCLA returns some talent, but their portal class is filled with unknowns.

The Gophers went 15-18 overall and 8-12 in the Big Ten in the first year under head coach Niko Medved. With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin, and Grayson Grove all returning from last season's core, the Gophers should be much improved in Medved's second season.

That's especially true when you consider the players Minnesota added in the transfer portal: Kyan Evans (North Carolina), Winters Grady (Michigan), Malick Kordel (Michigan), Nolan Groves (Texas Tech), and Malachi Palmer (Villanova).

The Gophers will need to be bigger and deeper to compete in what will once again be a loaded Big Ten, led by an Illinois team that returns most of its roster after reaching the Final Four in April.

Michigan will probably be very good again, but they are likely losing Yaxel Landenborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara to the NBA Draft.

Purdue lost Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer, so their 2026-27 outlook comes with uncertainty. The same goes for Michigan State, although they have Coen Carr and Cam Ward forming a versatile backcourt.

Nebraska lost four of its top six, but brings back Pryce Sandfort.

UCLA, USC, Indiana, and the rest of the traditional basketball powers will likely be strong, although, just like every other team, they're dealing with roster turnover following transfer portal madness.