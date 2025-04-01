CSU player enters portal with 'do not contact' tag; will he follow Medved to Minnesota?
According to multiple reports, Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday with a 'do not contact' tag. Niko Medved and the Gophers are expected to be early favorites in his recruitment.
Crocker-Johnson began his college career at Arkansas Little Rock before transferring to Colorado State to play for Medved last season. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game on 49.1/35.4/75.9 shooting splits for the Rams in 2024-25.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Crocker-Johnson has proven he can compete against top-level competition. He scored in double-figures against tournament teams such as Ole Miss, Memphis, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State (twice) last season.
Listed at 6-foot-8, he played a lot of small ball five for the Rams, starting 29/36 games. Minnesota currently has only two scholarship players returning from last year's team, so it's hard to predict if he could fit a similar role with the Gophers. He's a versatile forward who attempted 2.7 threes per game last season and averaged only 0.9 turnovers.
His 'do not contact' tag is notable because it usually means that a player has a good idea of which team he will transfer to. His connection with Medved makes the Gophers an obvious early favorite, but things can change very quickly. His recruitment is one that fans should follow closely.