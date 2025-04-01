CSU player enters portal with 'do not contact' tag; will he follow Medved to Minnesota?

Colorado State sophomore Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will enter the transfer portal as a "Do Not Contact", a source tells @247Sports.



The 6-8 forward averaged 9.0 PPG and 4.4 RPG this season. Was the 2023-24 Ohio Valley Freshman of the Year.