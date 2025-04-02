D2 All-American transfer Wes Enis visiting Minnesota
Lincoln Memorial transfer guard Wes Enis was visiting the Minnesota Gophers on Tuesday. Details are limited, but Enis, one of the top Division II players in the transfer portal, posted an image to Instagram of him wearing a Gophers uniform inside Williams Arena.
Enis was a star at the Division II level this season, averaging 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 44.9/41.1/84.6 shooting splits. Listed at 6-foot-2, he is hearing from a laundry list of high-major programs, including Florida, Creighton and Xavier.
He's not just a scorer, either. Enis won the South Atlantic League's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. His successful campaign came after a true freshman season in which he averaged 17.9 points per game.
He's expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.
Enis is younger than the average college sophomore, as he enrolled at Lincoln Memorial in December of what should've been his senior year of high school. The Conover, Ohio native was named a NABC All-American at the end of March, and he now looks to have his choice of high-major Division I program.
Enis appears to be a natural combo guard with the ability to play off the ball and facilitate the offense when needed. Given Minnesota's current roster, he would be an interesting fit alongside returning guard Isaac Asuma, who projects more as a traditional point guard.