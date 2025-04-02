D2 All-American transfer Wes Enis visiting Minnesota

PORTAL: DII (Lincoln Memorial) transfer guard Wes Enis (@wesenis21) seems to be on a visit with the Gophers via his IG story.



Listed at 6-foot-2, he averaged 20.1p, 4.4r and 3.1a per game on 44.9/41.1/84.6 splits last season. Also hearing from Florida, Creighton and Xavier among… pic.twitter.com/C4kKLKOJdh