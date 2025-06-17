Date reportedly set for Gophers hoops road game against SEC school
Gophers men's basketball has finalized their 2025-26 roster; now the next step is finalizing their schedule. Their non-conference road game against Missouri is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 12, according to The Columbia Tribune.
Minnesota hosted Missouri on November 16, 2023, in the first leg of a home-and-home series. This year's game will be the Tigers' return game in Columbia. It will mark the third all-time meeting, a series the Gophers lead 2-1.
Mizzou is coming off a 22-12 season in 2024-25, where they earned a six-seed in the NCAA Tournament before getting upset by Drake in the first round. Third-year head coach Dennis Gates has made the big dance in two of his three seasons at the helm.
The Tigers will be led by returning forward Mark Mitchell next season, who averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2024-25. The latest Barttorvik.com analytical preseason rankings have Missouri ranked 28th, which would be a serious resume-building opportunity for the Gophers.
Minnesota has eight unconfirmed games on its typical 11-game 2025 non-conference schedule, and we now know the date of seven of them. Niko Medved confirmed on Monday, they are looking to add another marquee neutral site game.
- Nov. 8: vs. Alcorn State
- Nov. 12: @ Missouri
- Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin-Green Bay
- Nov. ?: vs. Chicago State
- Nov. 25-26: Acrisure Series
- Dec. 21: vs. Campbell
- Dec. 29: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson