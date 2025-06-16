Niko Medved rounds out first Gophers roster with a pair of late additions

ROSTER NEWS: The Gophers have announced that 2025 Eden Prairie guard Max Lorenson (@m_lorenson_1) signed with the program as an incoming freshman.



Listed at 6-foot-2, he averaged more than 26 PPG as a senior. He's the 4th all-time leading scorer at EP. https://t.co/b5Vs72cLjI pic.twitter.com/xAkovATCzg