Niko Medved rounds out first Gophers roster with a pair of late additions
The Gophers announced on Monday that they've added Huntington University transfer guard Maximus Gizzi and incoming Eden Prairie freshman guard Max Lorenson to their 2025-26 roster. The two additions now give them the max of 15 players for new head coach Niko Medved's first season at the helm.
Maximus Gizzi: Hunington University (NAIA), guard
Gizzi is a native of New Palestine, Indiana, and began his college career at Marian University, which is another NAIA school. His role slowly grew threw four seasons with Marian, then he opted to transfer to Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana, for his fifth season.
Listed at 6-foot-1, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 47.5% shooting from the field last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and he'll now provide Minnesota with an extra ball handler in practice, as their fifth or sixth guard on the roster.
Max Lorenson: Eden Prairie High School, guard
Lorenson is joining the Gophers as a traditional freshman high school recruit in the class of 2025. Listed at 6-foot-2, he was a dual-sport athlete at Eden Prairie playing both football and basketball. He averaged more than 26 points per game as a senior, and he finished his career as the program's fourth all-time leading scorer.
Potential 2025-26 roster
The Gophers have now reached the 15 player limit for the 2025-26 season, and we now know what Medved's first roster will look like.
Position
Starter
Backup
Backup
Guard
Chansey Willis Jr.
Chance Stephens
*Maximus Gizzi
Guard
Isaac Asuma
Langston Reynolds
Kai Shinholster
*Max Lorenson
Forward
Bobby Durkin
B.J. Omot
Grayson Grove
Forward
Cade Tyson
Robert Vaihola
* Erick Reader
Forward
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
Nehemiah Turner