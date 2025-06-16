All Gophers

Niko Medved rounds out first Gophers roster with a pair of late additions

Minnesota announced on Monday that it has added Maximus Gizzi and Max Lorenson to its 2025-26 roster.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Niko Medved reacts against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Gophers announced on Monday that they've added Huntington University transfer guard Maximus Gizzi and incoming Eden Prairie freshman guard Max Lorenson to their 2025-26 roster. The two additions now give them the max of 15 players for new head coach Niko Medved's first season at the helm.

Maximus Gizzi: Hunington University (NAIA), guard

Gizzi is a native of New Palestine, Indiana, and began his college career at Marian University, which is another NAIA school. His role slowly grew threw four seasons with Marian, then he opted to transfer to Huntington University in Huntington, Indiana, for his fifth season.

Listed at 6-foot-1, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 47.5% shooting from the field last season. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and he'll now provide Minnesota with an extra ball handler in practice, as their fifth or sixth guard on the roster.

Max Lorenson: Eden Prairie High School, guard

Lorenson is joining the Gophers as a traditional freshman high school recruit in the class of 2025. Listed at 6-foot-2, he was a dual-sport athlete at Eden Prairie playing both football and basketball. He averaged more than 26 points per game as a senior, and he finished his career as the program's fourth all-time leading scorer.

Potential 2025-26 roster

The Gophers have now reached the 15 player limit for the 2025-26 season, and we now know what Medved's first roster will look like.

Position

Starter

Backup

Backup

Guard

Chansey Willis Jr.

Chance Stephens

*Maximus Gizzi

Guard

Isaac Asuma

Langston Reynolds

Kai Shinholster

*Max Lorenson

Forward

Bobby Durkin

B.J. Omot

Grayson Grove

Forward

Cade Tyson

Robert Vaihola

* Erick Reader

Forward

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Nehemiah Turner

