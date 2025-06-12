Dawn Plitzuweit signs contract extension with Gophers through 2031
Women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit has signed a contract extension with the Gophers through the 2030-31 season, the school announced on Thursday.
"Our program is continuing to progress, which is the direct result of the dedicated work of our exceptional staff and special student-athletes. I'm incredibly humbled to be able to guide this program in the years to come," Plitzuweit said in a release. "It's my hope that every individual who has contributed to our journey – whether a player, staff member, athletic department colleague, faculty member, university leader, regent, alum, season ticket holder, or fan – recognizes how valuable you are to our program and its continued success. We will build this together!"
Plitzuweit has compiled a 45-27 total record through her first two seasons with the program. She has led Minnesota to a Women's National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) championship game appearence and a Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) championship last season, but Minnesota has yet to appear in the NCAA Tournament under her tutelage.
"Dawn has done a tremendous job leading our women's basketball program," Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said in a release. "She is a terrific coach and recruiter, and she cares deeply about student-athlete development. We have high expectations for our team, and we look forward to Dawn guiding the program for years to come."
Minnesota returns the majority of last year's WBIT championship-winning squad, and led by a healthy Mara Braun, they're projected by some to be a top 25 team heading into the season. Plitzuweit has a track record of winning wherever she goes, and it seems like she has the Gophers program on that path.