Gophers add seventh-year forward from the transfer portal
Gophers women's basketball announced on Friday that they've added San Jose State transfer forward Finau Tonga to their 2025-26 roster.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Tonga averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game on 58.1% shooting from the field last season for the Spartans. She played in 27 total games, and she started 16 of them.
"We are elated to have Finau join our family here at the University of Minnesota," head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release. "Finau has demonstrated the ability to score around the rim and does it at a very efficient level. Finau will provide us size, experience and depth to the post position. She is also very eager to begin working out and we believe that she will continue to develop and expand her game. We are excited to have Finau and the Tonga family here in Dinkytown!"
Tonga began her college career in 2019-20 at Division I St. Mary's College in Moraga, California. She played in 14 total games across two seasons before transferring to Salt Lake Community College. She played two seasons at the junior college level before making the jump back to the Division I level at San Jose State.
The 2025-26 season will be her seventh of college basketball. She played three games during the 2019-20 season and only five games in the 2023-24 season, which likely resulted in her being granted some extra eligibility. She joins Kansas State guard Brylee Glenn and UAB forward Tracey Bershers as Minnesota's third addition from the transfer portal this offseason.
With the addition of Tonga, Minnesota now has 15 players projected to be on next season's roster, which would be the limit. In what will be a pivotal season for Plitzuweit and her staff, the Gophers' roster is seemingly finalized.