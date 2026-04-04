Did the Gophers’ Frontcourt Answer Just Hit the Transfer Portal?

With Sophie Hart and Finau Tonga out of eligibility, Gophers women's basketball is in the market for a veteran frontcourt player in the transfer portal this offseason. Former Hopkins High School star Nunu Agara revealed her intentions to enter the portal on Friday, and a homecoming to Minnesota could make a lot of sense.

Agara was a star at Hopkins, which has been routinely the best high school program in Minnesota over the last decade. She was rated as a four-star prospect and the 37th-best player in the class of 2023, according to ESPN. She even won a gold medal at the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup on Team USA.

Agara quickly lived up to that hype at Stanford, averaging more than 15 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons. At 6-foot-2, she has proven herself as an elite post player. She'll now be looking for a new program to play her final season of college basketball.

Potential Gophers fit

Minnesota will need to replace 15.6 points and 9.5 rebounds left behind from Hart and Tonga combined. With six Minnesota natives set to be on next season's roster, a Minneapolis native like Agara immediately becomes a reasonable player to keep an eye on. When you add the fact that she was teammates with Gophers forward Taylor Woodson at Hopkins, there are plenty of dots you can connect.

Agara's fit in Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit's system could be seamless. She's a versatile post player who has been an above-average defender throughout her college career. The question then becomes, how likely is it that should would consider the Gophers?

Agara's statistics and pedigree indicate that she will be a top option in this year's transfer portal. We wrote earlier this week about why Iowa State star Audi Crooks is likely out of Minnesota's price range. Agara will still likely command significant financial compensation on the open market. Could the Gophers parlay their Sweet 16 run into a big splash in the transfer portal this offseason?

Minnesota's official NIL numbers have not been disclosed, but they've already done a tremendous job retaining top talent such as Mara Braun, Tori McKinney and Grace Grocholski heading into next season. They can offer Agara a homecoming and an opportunity to play on an NCAA Tournament team next season, but is the money there? If the Gophers want to strike when the iron is hot, Agara should be near the top of their wishlist in the portal this offseason.