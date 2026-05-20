Where Every Gophers Basketball Transfer Has Landed This Offseason
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It has been a busy transfer cycle for Gophers men's basketball with five players coming in from the portal and five more leaving. Four of their significant departures have found new homes, so let's break down all the landing spots.
Chansey Willis Jr. (Kent State)
Willis is heading back to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) after one season with the Gophers. He averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game with Western Michigan in 2024-25. Injuries slashed his time with Minnesota down to just seven games. The Golden Flashes are one of the most consistent programs in the MAC, and I would not be shocked to see Willis return to an all-conference level in 2026-27.
Robert Vaihola (San Jose State)
Vaihola started the first five games of the season for Minnesota before suffering a season-ending injury, and he averaged 5.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He'll be returning to the conference where he played the first three years of his college career. He began playing college hoops at Fresno State before spending two seasons at San Jose State. He's another player who could perform at an all-conference level in 2026-27.
B.J. Omot (Cal State Northridge)
Omot had a higher transfer portal rating than Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Langston Reynolds and Vaihola last season, according to 247Sports. He didn't appear in a single game for the Gophers due to injury. The Mankato, Minnesota native will go back to the mid-major level after spending his first two seasons at North Dakota, his second year at Cal and last season at Minnesota. He's now two seasons removed from being healthy for a full season, but he has the skills to light up the scoreboard in the Big West.
Nehemiah Turner (Jacksonville)
Going from the Atlantic Sun to the Big Ten is a big jump in competition, and Turner is heading back to that level after one season at Minnesota. He also dealt with injuries, which limited him to just seven games in 2025-26. He showed tremendous promise as a true freshman at Central Arkansas in 2024-25, and there's plenty of reason to think he could return to the level with Jacksonville in 2026-27.
Chance Stephens (TBA)
Stephens is another player who didn't appear in a single game with the Gophers. He began his college career at Loyola Marymount in 2022-23, and then spent the next two seasons at Maryland. He has only played 35 total games across four collegiate seasons, so that will likely factor into his decision or any college team's decision for their 2026-27 plans.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert