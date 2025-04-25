All Gophers

Ex-Gophers guard Braeden Carrington signs with rival Badgers in portal

Carrington, the 2022 Mr. Basketball in the state of Minnesota, is headed to Wisconsin after a year at Tulsa.

Will Ragatz

Dec 6, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Braeden Carrington (4) looks on during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Williams Arena.
Former Gophers guard and Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner Braeden Carrington has signed with Wisconsin in the transfer portal, according to insider Matt Zenitz. After spending last season with Tulsa, the Brooklyn Park, MN native is back in the Big Ten with the rival Badgers.

Carrington was named Minnesota Mr. Basketball in 2022 to cap a stellar career at Park Center High School, which included a Class 4A state title in his senior year. A three-star recruit, he chose the Gophers over offers from Florida, Xavier, Missouri, and a couple other power five programs. It was a significant recruiting win for Ben Johnson at the time.

Unfortunately, Carrington's career didn't exactly take off with Minnesota. The 6'4" combo guard appeared in 22 games off the bench as a freshman in 2022-23, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting below 33 percent from the field. He appeared in 29 games the following year, starting ten of them, but his averages fell to 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds as he shot 34 percent from the field and 22 percent from deep.

Last offseason, Carrington transferred to Tulsa, a low-level American Athletic Conference program. He played 29 games for the Golden Hurricane and started 19 of them, but he didn't see a major jump in his numbers. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals + blocks while shooting 35 percent from the floor.

It'll be interesting to see if Carrington is even a rotation piece for the Badgers in his senior season. So far in his college career, he's struggled mightily with offensive efficiency and general production. He likely projects as a bench player and possible reserve for Wisconsin, which is coming off an outstanding season. The Badgers went 27-10 and were a No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, but head coach Greg Gard loses key players John Tonje, Max Klesmit, Steven Crowl, and Kamari McGee this offseason.

Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

