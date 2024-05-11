Former Gophers guard Braeden Carrington commits to Tulsa
After entering the transfer portal in March, former Gophers guard Braeden Carrington committed to Tulsa Saturday.
Carrington averaged 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game last season with the Gophers. He won Minnesota Mr. Basketball in high school, he struggled to find his groove with the Gophers, shooting 28.0% from three-point range in his two-year career.
The former Park Center star was a part of Ben Johnson's first high school recruiting class in 2022 alongside other home-state stars Pharrel Payne and Joshua-Ola Joseph. Fast-forward two years, now all three players will be playing college basketball at different schools.
He will have two seasons of eligibility left to play for second-year head coach Eric Konkol and the Golden Hurricane in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).