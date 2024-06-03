Previewing Gophers' pivotal Summer Splash recruiting weekend
This weekend will kick off the Gophers' annual "Summer Splash" recruiting event. Every year around this time they host dozens of prospective high school recruits on official visits, in hopes of getting them to commit to Minnesota.
P.J. Fleck and his staff typically have two separate weekends in June for this event. This weekend, there are expected to be 22 recruits on campus from June 7-9 for the first group.
Verbally committed recruits (6)
Emmanuel Karmo, LB, Robbinsdale, MN
Jackson Kollock, QB, Laguna Beach, CA
Torin Pettaway, DL, Middleton, WI
Enoch Atewogbola, DL, Avon, IN
Zachry Harden, CB, Covington, GA
Cross Nimmo, TE, Mentor, OH
Andover, Minn. WR Cameron Begalle will be on campus June 15, but the Gophers' seven other verbal commits for the class of 2025 will be taking their official visits this weekend.
You often need all of the recruiting help you can get and having six players already committed to the program on campus will only help Minnesota's chances of landing any of the 16 uncommitted prospects on their visit.
Uncommitted Recruits (16)
Kentrell Rinehart, RB, Galloway, OH
Bradley Martino, WR, Naples, FL
Sean Cuono, RB, Clearwater, FL
Isaiah Groves, RB, Cross Plains, TN
Pierce Mooberry, LB, Omaha, NE
Naiim Parrish, CB, Oradell, NJ
Michael O'Connell, OT, Glen Ellyn, IL
Serious Stinyard, CB, Tampa, FL
Robbie Johnson Jr, DE, Wilmington, DE
Nathan Cleveland, LB, River Grove, IL
Noah Westbrook, WR, Corona, CA
Trey Berry, RB, Montgomery, AL
Nick Spence, OT, Peoria, AZ
Micah Rice, S, Cincinnati, OH
Quante Gillians, DL, Rochester, NY
Nelson McGuire, OL, Midlothian, TX
Highlighted by three-star Ohio running back Kentrell Rinheart, the Gophers have plenty of uncommitted talent that will be on campus for their official visits this weekend. There will be four running backs, three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, two defensive linemen, two linebackers, two cornerbacks and one safety.
Minnesota's 2025 class currently ranks No. 39 in the country, according to 247sports.
Fleck has had the "Summer Splash" recruiting event nearly every year since taking over the program and it has proven to be a success. This year will likely be no different, so keep an eye out for any news with us this weekend.