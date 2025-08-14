Former Gophers star Amir Coffey reportedly signs with Milwaukee Bucks
Former Gophers star and Hopkins High School standout Amir Coffey is coming back to the Midwest on a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN Insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Coffey has signed a free-agent deal with Milwaukee. The 28-year-old wing will have a great opportunity to carve out a reserve role in 2025-26.
Coffey spent his first six NBA seasons with the Clippers after going undrafted in 2019. He most recently averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2024-25 on 47.1/40.9/89.1 shooting splits.
He started 13 games and averaged 24.3 minutes per game last season. He has a great chance to carve out a similar role on a revamped Bucks roster this season. Milwaukee has fellow Minnesotan Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince as wings, but then a lot of questions. Coffey immediately becomes one of the more accomplished options on the roster.
In an era where Minnesota has produced a plethora of superstar basketball players, Coffey has become one of the most underappreciated. The 2016 Minnesota Mr. Basketball winner opted to stay home and play for the Gophers. He had three productive seasons where he averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Coffey now joins Cam Christie and Jamison Battle as the only other former Gophers players with fully guaranteed contracts currently in the NBA.