Former Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year enters transfer portal
Former Duluth Marshall High School star and 2021 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year Gianna Kneepkens entered the transfer portal on Friday after four successful seasons at Utah.
"I am taking my grad year to pursue the education that comes with the unknown, seeking a difference that will enhance my education and athletic journey," Kneepkens posted to X on Friday. "This decision causes me tremendous angst because I have loved my time at Utah, and at the same time, I am excited to find out what god has in store for me. With tremendous gratitude and appreciation, I move on to life's next adventure."
Kneepkens was one of the most decorated players in Minnesota girls' high school basketball history. She finished her career with 3,704 points, led Duluth Marshall to their first state tournament appearence in 20 years and even set the all-time record with 67 points in a state tournament game in 2021.
She quickly found success at Utah, averaging more than 10 points per game in all four of her seasons. As a senior, she compiled 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on uberly efficient 50.4/44.8/89.0 shooting splits.
Listed at 6-foot, Kneepkens will have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal. She played only eight games as a junior due to injury, so she was given a medical redshirt, and she will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The Gophers are expected to have at least three scholarships available as they look to build next year's roster. They're expected to return eight of their top nine scorers, so they might not look to be too active in this year's transfer portal, but if they are, bringing Kneepkens back home to Minnesota could completely change the outlook of their 2025-26 season.