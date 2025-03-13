Gophers' 1:20am announcement of Ben Johnson firing draws criticism
Ben Johnson has officially been fired after four seasons as the head coach of Gophers men's basketball, but the announcement came at 1:22 a.m. on Thursday morning. A lot of people are questioning why it had to be announced in the middle of the night.
Johnson likely did not get fired at 1:22 a.m., but that's not the point. University of Minnesota AD Mark Coyle and the rest of the administration opting to release the news in the middle of the night has drawn a lot of criticism.
"We can debate this decision and we will, but sending this release out around 1:30 in the morning is absurd, Coyle avoids most of the media on a regular basis, this takes that commitment to a new level," local media personality Chad Hartman posted to X.
Many reports, including from Minnesota Star Tribune's Marcus Fuller, indicate that the conversation took place after Johnson and his team landed back in Minneapolis much earlier on Wednesday night, around 10:30 p.m.
"What kind of organization announces a coach firing at 119am??? What a joke. Ben Johnson is A+," KFAN radio personality Paul Lambert posted to X on Thursday morning.
National college basketball media personality Rob Dauster also questioned the point of announcing the decision near 2 a.m. We'll likely never know when Johnson was officially fired, but the lack of self-awareness from the University on the timing of the decision will continue to be heavily criticized.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.