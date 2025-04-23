Gophers add intriguing freshman big man from the transfer portal
Central Arkansas transfer big man Nehemiah Turner verbally committed to the Gophers on Wednesday. He is Minnesota's seventh transfer portal pickup of the offseason.
Listed at 6-foot-10, Turner had an impressive freshman season for the Bears. He averaged 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 51.3/26.7/68.5 shooting splits. He improved throughout the season and started 10 of 33 games.
His best performance came in the first round of the ASUN Tournament, where he had 37 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks against Stetson. He scored in double figures in the final 10 games of the season, and he scored more than 20 points three times in that stretch.
Turner was incredibly under-recruited coming out of Auburndale High School in Florida in the class of 2024, but he now has at least three years of eligibility remaining with the Gophers. He now becomes the tallest player on Minnesota's roster, and he will compete for minutes in the frontcourt alongside Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Robert Vaihola.
The jump from the ASUN to Big Ten might be a tough one to make right away, but Niko Medved and the Gophers coaching staff will have plenty of time to develop Turner. He clearly showcased potential at the end of the season, and it's a low-risk addition for Minnesota.
Turner is now the 11th player expected to be on the Gophers' 2025-26 roster, which gives them four open spots if they wish to add any more players this offseason. They could use one more ball-handler, but Medved's first roster as the head coach of Minnesota is coming together.