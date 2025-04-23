Gophers add intriguing freshman big man from the transfer portal

BREAKING: Central Arkansas transfer big man Nehemiah Turner (@Neturner2024) has committed to the Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot-10, he averaged 8.5p, 4.2r and 1.7a per game on 51.3/26.7/68.5 splits last season. Scored 37p in the 1st RD of the ASUN tourney. https://t.co/kkuHeJ7Rel pic.twitter.com/f2svHTS12H