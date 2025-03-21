Gophers advance to WBIT second round, set to face Missouri State
Despite earning a No. 2 seed, Gophers women's basketball had zero issues traveling to Toledo for their Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament (WBIT) first-round game, and they blew past the Rockets 65-53.
Minnesota quickly jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Led by a game-high 18 points from Amaya Battle, the Gophers dominated in the paint, out-scoring Toledo 42-20. Grace Grocholski added 15 points and Sophie Hart was their third and final player to score in double-figures with 14 and she compiled eight rebounds.
Toledo was 13-1 at home heading into Thursday's game, but Minnesota handed them their first loss in their own arena since New Year's Day. They will continue playing on the road with a second-round matchup against three-seed Missouri State on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.
The ongoing Minnesota boys' basketball state tournament was why the Gophers weren't able to host Thursday's game at Williams Arena as the higher seed, which is the same reason why they cannot host Sunday's game. The venue needs to be available one day before the game for teams to practice, and there will be state tournament games on Saturday.
That means Minnesota will face a tricky Missouri State team on the road in round two. The Lady Bears are 26-8 this season and they won a share of the regular season title in the Missouri Valley Conference. Led by senior guard Lacy Stokes who averages 14.4 points per game, they are a balanced team with four players averaging more than 11 points per game.
Missouri State won its first-round game 107-76 against Oral Roberts. The Gophers drew the short end of the straw having to play their games on the road, but it's great single-elimination experience for a team full of players who could return next season.
