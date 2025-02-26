Gophers are 'stuck' after failing to capitalize on favorable home schedule
After back-to-back upset wins in Los Angeles, the Gophers had a golden opportunity to solidify their standing in the Big Ten with two favorable matchups at home against Penn State and Northwestern. They weren't able to capitalize, losing both games by 21 combined points.
Minnesota finds itself back on the Big Ten Tournament bubble in a tie for 15th place after Tuesday night's loss. They're now 10-8 at home this season with four of those losses coming against teams outside of the top 50 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings.
"This one felt — it's just we're stuck, and that's what we got to fight through. We've got to fight through being stuck," Johnson said after the loss to Northwestern. "We're just really mentally stuck right now. I can't pinpoint what it is necessarily about when we're not on the road, but we're a totally different team."
The Gophers have a respectable 4-4 record on the road this season, with wins over UCLA, USC, Iowa and Penn State. They lost by 15 points against Indiana, by 21 points against Wisconsin, by six points against Maryland and by 22 points against Michigan State.
Johnson even said that he and his coaching staff attempted to recreate the magic they had from their LA road trip. They set up the locker room like it was a visiting locker room and he even did his pregame talk as if they were on the road.
Minnesota is approaching its fifth straight full season without an NCAA Tournament birth, so it's only getting harder to generate fan excitement. Johnson has implored Gophers fans to continue to show up to the Barn multiple times this season, and it has generated mixed results.
Despite hosting no more than six at-large NCAA Tournament bid-caliber teams at the Barn this season, the Gophers have notable home losses against North Texas, Washington, Penn State and Northwestern. They had wins of five points or less in the non-conference against Omaha, Yale and Central Michigan.
Any Division I basketball coach will tell you that winning on the road is hard. The Gophers have proven they can compete with anyone on the road this season, but they haven't shown the ability to protect their homecourt, which could prevent them from having the opportunity to play in the postseason.
