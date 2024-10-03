Gophers basketball will go as far as Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox take them
Dawson Garcia and Parker Fox are the unquestioned leaders of the Gophers' men's basketball program heading into 2024-25. Fox is entering his fourth season with Minnesota, while Garcia will be beginning his third. As two of the most veteran players on the team, the two local products have grown an even stronger bond this offseason as they look to take their childhood program back to the NCAA Tournament.
"Both of these guys have done a really good job of being workers every day and making that a consistent habit, and leadership, making that a consistent habit. Making their voice a consistent habit," head coach Ben Johnson said of two of Minnesota's three representatives at Big Ten Media Day on Thursday. "Across the board, the performance level, it's not about numbers. It's about things that impact winning. Could be a screen, could be offensive rebound, could be running the floor, could be just keeping the offense moving."
Fox had to rehab back-to-back season-ending knee injuries after he transferred to Minnesota from Division II Northern State in 2021. Last season was his first action on a Division I basketball court. He graduated from Mahtomedi Senior High School in 2017 and is heading into what is technically his eighth season of college basketball, though he's sat out three of the previous seven.
Garcia has had a much different journey as a former McDonald's All-American in 2020. He began his career at Marquette, transferred to North Carolina, and then returned home to Minnesota for the 2022-23 season. He's played 100 total games at the Division I level and was the Gophers' leading scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.
"These guys are talented enough and good enough that I think if your habits are good, it's going to result in really good production," Johnson said. "How we go, is how these guys go. It's not pressure, it just is what it is. These guys have put in the time and put in the work, they have my trust. You want to be able to lean on them each and every day and they've done a great job of that so far."
Garcia has established himself as one of the best players in the Big Ten, but people forget Fox averaged 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.7 steals per game in his final season at Northern State.
The Big Ten has become known for its dominant post players in recent years. Minnesota will have two of the most experienced players at that position in the conference this season.