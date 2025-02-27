Gophers can't overcome defensive struggles in senior night loss to Washington
Gophers women's basketball played their final home game of the season on Thursday night against Washington, but a 72-62 defeat was their fourth home loss of the season.
Minnesota honored four seniors — Annika Stewart, Alexsia Rose, Maggie Czinano and Jordyn Brooks before its annual Senior Night game against Washington. Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit opted to deploy the same starting lineup she has been using for much of the season and it yielded early results, as the Gophers earned a 17-10 lead after 10 minutes.
The Gophers extended their lead all the way up to 22-10 with 8:42 remaining in the second quarter, but Washington punched back. The first half ended on a 7-0 Huskies run and things were all tied at 33 heading into halftime. Amaya Battle led the Gophers with nine first-half points.
Led by leading scorer Elle Ladine, Washington's offense looked like it was too much for Minnesota to handle. The Huskies out-scored the Gophers 24-11 in the third quarter and carried a 57-44 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.
Minnesota had one final push with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter. The lead was cut to 65-60 with 1:56 to go, but it was too little too late. Ladine hit a three-point dagger with 1:23 to go and she finished the night with a game-high 26 points on 10-13 shooting from the field and Washington left with a 72-62 win.
Minnesota got 13 points from Stewart and Grocholski, but it wasn't enough. The Huskies shot 29-50 (58%) from the field and 8-16 (50%) from beyond the arc and Minnesota didn't have an answer defensively all night.
Wednesday's loss was the Gophers' seventh in their last 10 contests, but they will have one final regular season game on Saturday against No. 23 Michigan State on the road. It will be their last chance to improve their conference standing before the Big Ten Tournament tips-off on March 5 in Indianapolis.
