Gophers commit becomes second 5,000-point scorer in state history

The Gophers will be adding one of the best high school basketball players in the history of Minnesota to their roster next season.

Crosby-Ironton senior guard Tori Oehrlein became the second girls' high school player in the history of Minnesota to surpass 5,000 career points on Friday night. She's only 33 points away from Rebekah Dahlman's all-time state record.

𝟓,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛!



Crosby-Ironton senior Tori Oehrlein crossed the 5K career point mark tonight in Ogilvie.



Joining Rebekah Dahlman (Braham) as the second high school girls player in Minnesota to reach this milestone.@OehrleinTori is committed to @GopherWBB pic.twitter.com/4kwRq33jFs — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) January 17, 2026

Oehrlein committed to Minnesota in Nov. 2024, and she officially signed with the program last fall on Nov. 12. Listed at 5-foot-11, 247Sports rates her as a five-star prospect and the 37th-best player in the entire country. She highlights a loaded incoming 2026 recruiting class with the Gophers, alongside Natalie Kussow, Kylee Pabin and Adit Kuol.

Oehrlein plays point guard at the high school level. She could contribute very early in her Gophers career with longtime point guard Amaya Battle, and veteran bench guard Brylee Glenn set to graduate after the season.

Oehrlein is averaging more than 30 points per game this season, so there's a good chance she could break Dahlman's record and become the state's all-time leading scorer next Tuesday against Mille Lacs.

