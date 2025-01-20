Gophers hoops looking for first win in Iowa City in nearly 10 years

#Gophers men's basketball opens as (+9.5) point underdogs for tomorrow night's game against Iowa on the road.



Minnesota has not won in Iowa City since Feb. 12, 2015. The Hawkeyes are 12-6 this season, coming off back-to-back losses on their LA road trip.