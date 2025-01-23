Gophers hunkering down with day-to-day mindset in quest for turnaround
After an 0-6 start to Big Ten play, the Gophers men's basketball team has completely turned things around with back-to-back wins. With two games against ranked opponents ahead, head coach Ben Johnson is making sure his team stays grounded and focused.
Minnesota knocked off No. 20 Michigan last week for its first win against a ranked opponent this season and followed it up with a road victory over Iowa on Tuesday, their first road win of the season. Life in the Big Ten doesn’t get any easier, with upcoming games against No. 15 Oregon and No. 8 Michigan State.
"Winning obviously helps. Nobody really gets as tired when you're winning. The injuries and all that stuff kind of go away," Johnson said on Big Ten Network when asked about how his team plans to approach the tough stretch ahead. "There's an energy. I think our guys really want to be in the gym now, more than ever — not that they weren't before. They really, really want to hunker down."
Through six conference games, the Gophers were firmly at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, and it looked like they might not even qualify for their own conference tournament. Now, they've clawed their way back and gained some momentum. Their NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking has jumped nearly 30 spots in the past week, and they’re now flirting with the top 100, currently sitting at No. 106.
"You keep it simple. I think we've really tried to emphasize worrying about the current, present day and not getting too far ahead, whether you win or lose," Johnson continued. "Keep it pretty consistent, so mentally you try to stay fresh. You're not overwhelmed by what might be ahead of you. You're just living in the moment.
"For us, we’ve got to be detail-oriented. We’ve got to stay in that moment and understand what got us to this point, not shy away from it. Literally take it just day-by-day."
After Minnesota's disastrous double-overtime loss at home to Ohio State, followed by defeats to Wisconsin and Maryland, many observers were ready to write off the season. However, Johnson and the Gophers’ locker room have not given up, and they continue to compete every time they step on the floor.
The game Saturday against Oregon starts at 3 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big Ten Network.
