Gophers land transfer portal commitment from All-MAC guard Chansey Willis jr.

BREAKING: Western Michigan transfer guard Chansey Willis Jr. has committed to the Gophers. @247HSHoops was first.



Listed at 6-foot-2, he averaged 16.8p, 4.3r and 5.4a per game last season on 42.4/28.4/72.4 shooting splits. Former Michigan Gatorade POTY. https://t.co/UfMG9RLM0I pic.twitter.com/6Sc1OdlPOh