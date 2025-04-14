Gophers land transfer portal commitment from All-MAC guard Chansey Willis jr.
Western Michigan transfer guard Chansey Willis Jr. committed to the Gophers on Monday. The 2024-25 All-MAC second-team performer will bring a unique skillset to Minnesota's backcourt next season.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Willis averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 42.4/28.4/72.4 shooting splits last season. He scored more than 20 points eight times, with a season-high 34 points against Ohio on February 25.
He was a decorated high school player at Detroit King High School, where he averaged a near triple-double as a senior and took home the 2022 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and Michigan Mr. Basketball honors. He then began his college career at Saginaw Valley State at the junior college level for two seasons. Based on ex-Gopher guard Brennan Rigsby's case and many others, tears spent at the junior college level are no longer expected to count against NCAA eligibility, so Willis Jr. could have as many as three years of eligibility remaining.
He joins Northern Colorado's Langston Reynolds as Minnesota's second transfer portal addition to the backcourt over the last two days. With Isaac Asuma returning and Kai Shinholster entering as a true freshman, the Gophers now have four scholarship guards on their 2025-26 roster.
The experience of Reynolds and Willis might give them an advantage over Asuma, but Minnesota now has three legit ball handlers, who've shown the ability to play on and off the ball at the college level. Willis is the Gophers' sixth overall addition from the transfer portal and they now have five spots available for next season's roster.