Gophers land transfer portal commitment from veteran Big 12 guard

BREAKING: Kansas State transfer guard Brylee Glenn has committed to the Gophers, according to @TaliaGoodmanWBB



Listed at 5-foot-11, she averaged 6.3p, 2.2r and 1.1a per game on 42.7/31.6/75.6 shooting splits last season. Started 34 games for KState. https://t.co/b5Vs72cLjI pic.twitter.com/gfrXOgnKgY