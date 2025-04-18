Gophers land transfer portal commitment from veteran Big 12 guard
Kansas State veteran transfer guard Brylee Glenn signed with the Gophers on Friday, according to the school.
Listed at 5-foot-11, Glenn averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game on 42.7/31.6/75.6 shooting in 2023-24, but she did not play last season and opted to redshirt. According to multiple reports, it seemed to be a mutual decision between her and the staff, and it was not injury-related. She will have one year left to play with the Gophers.
She has started 93 career games for the Wildcats across three seasons, but she will likely play a reserve role with the Gophers. Backup guard Alexsia Rose, who played 14.1 minutes per game last season, is out of eligibility, and Glenn now becomes her likely replacement.
"We are thrilled to have Brylee join our Gopher women's basketball family. Brylee is an outstanding student, she is a dynamic young lady, and she is an intense competitor on the court! We are excited for how Brylee fits our program on both sides of the ball," head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said in a release.
Minnesota has plenty of depth in the backcourt led by star duo Mara Braun and Amaya Battle, with Grace Grocholski and Tori McKinney having the versatility to play the two or three. Glenn likely projects as a traditional backup point guard to Battle in 2025-26.
The Gophers now have 13 players projected to be on next season's roster. With Annika Stewart also out of eligibility, a backup frontcourt play now becomes their remaining need in the transfer portal.