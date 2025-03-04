Gophers looking to snap eight-game losing streak against rival Wisconsin
Gophers men's basketball welcomes rival Wisconsin to the Barn for their final home game of the season. The Badgers will enter Wednesday's contest as the 12th-ranked team in the country, and they'll be heavily favored to leave with a win.
Minnesota has not beaten Wisconsin since March 1, 2020, which will be 1,830 days ago when they take the floor tomorrow night. The Badgers have won eight straight, but only by an average of 6.4 points. Their 21-point win over the Gophers earlier this season is only one of three games to be decided by more than 10 points over that stretch.
This season has been one of firsts and snapping streaks for Ben Johnson and the Gophers. When they knocked off Michigan at the buzzer, Johnson picked up his first career win over a ranked opponent after 15 tries. They beat the Hawkeyes in Iowa City for the first time since 2015, and they beat Nebraska in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time ever.
A win over Wisconsin would give the Gophers their third ranked win of the season and at least their sixth win over a Quad 1 opponent. They've had one of the best seasons in program history on the road but one of the worst at home. Taking down the Badgers on Senior Night would put another feather in Johnson's cap amid a truly roller-coaster season.
Prediction:
Minnesota lost by 21 points in Madison earlier this season on January 10. Dawson Garcia was the only Gophers player to score more than eight points in that game. As a team, they shot a putrid 38.6% from the field with 15 turnovers. Wisconsin didn't play that well, it was truly just a one-man show for Minnesota.
I expect a much better effort on Wednesday night. Saturday's win against Nebraska showed that Johnson hasn't lost the locker room, even a little. In a season where he seems to be on the thinnest of ice, I think his players realize how important this game is for a multitude of reasons and put together one of their best games of the season and knock off the Badgers. The Barnyard will storm the court for the third time this season.
- Score: Minnesota 77, Wisconsin 75
